DC handyman found decapitated behind home of suspect's sister

A Washington D.C. man has been charged with killing a handyman who was found decapitated last week inside a home owned by the suspect's sister.

Lavaughn Barnes, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Abdulio Arias-Lopez, who used to help out the household, FOX DC reported. Lopez was found dead Feb. 3 in the backyard of the home.

Authorities found human remains in a black plastic bag. The body was found partially decomposed and decapitated. Investigators said the body had a gunshot wound.

The Washington D.C. home where authorities discovered a decapitated body last week. A resident of the home has been charged with the killing.

The death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities said the home belonged to Barnes' sister and that he lived in the basement. He told detectives that Arias-Lopez was at the home on Nov. 4, 2020 helping out.

Barnes became angry for unknown reasons and tased the handyman in the head before stabbing him and cutting off his head and arms, the news report said.

He said he told his sister what happened. During an arraignment, Barnes' lawyers told a judge that his confession should not be taken as the whole truth and that their client has mental health issues.