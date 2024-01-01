DC kicks off the year with its Fresh Start 5K

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. held its 10th annual Fresh Start 5K on Monday to kick off 2024.

The 5K is part of FITDC, a campaign that Mayor Muriel Bowser launched to “empower residents to take control of their health and promote wellness and true fitness for every body, mind, and community in the District,” according to the campaign’s website.

Hypothermia alert issued for DC

The race started at 11 a.m. on January 1 — and featured a new kids dash for children under 12 this year.

You can find more information about the Fresh Start 5K online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.