DC Lyft driver who was fatally shot served as long-time US Army interpreter in Afghanistan: Reports

A Washington, D.C. Lyft driver who was killed Monday was a long-time interpreter for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, according to local reports.

Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31, had been working as a Lyft driver when he was shot in Northeast D.C. and pronounced dead at a hospital on Monday, according to local media and police.

Matthew Butler, who reportedly served in Afghanistan with Ahmad Yar, told local outlet Fox 5 that Ahmad Yar grew up by Bagram Airfield and had worked for the government for nearly 20 years, first doing small jobs before becoming an interpreter. Butler said he learned of Ahmad Yar's death from police.

After the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021, Butler said he worked with Ahmad Yar and his family to get them out of the country and to the U.S. They moved the family first to Philadelphia, and Ahmad Yar eventually moved to Alexandria, Virginia to be closer to the Afghan community in Washington, D.C.

Ahmad Yar was a father of four children, ages 15 months to 13 years, WUSA9 reported.

Jeramie Malone told Fox 5 he also helped Ahmad Yar and his family escape Afghanistan. Both Malone and Butler have set up a GoFundMe for Ahmad Yar, who they said also worked as a tow truck driver to provide for his family. As of Friday morning, it has nearly reached its $75,000 goal.

"Our hearts are with Mr. Nasrat's loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy," Lyft said in a statement to WUSA9. "We have reached out to his family to offer our support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation."

