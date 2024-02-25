DC man arrested in California for fatal shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was arrested in California for shooting and killing another man in D.C.

MPD said that officers responded to the 900 block of Shepherd St. NW just after 2:40 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 after gunshots were heard there.

Officers found 32-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Johnson of Southeast D.C., who had been shot.

MPD said that he died there.

On Saturday, officials with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office in California arrested 37-year-old Kyle Britton of Southeast, D.C., in Millbrae, California.

Officials arrested him on a warrant from the D.C. Superior Court that charged him with second-degree murder while armed.

MPD said that Britton would be extradited and returned to D.C. to face charges.

