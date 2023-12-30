DC man arrested after carjacking off-duty Prince George’s County police officer

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said a Washington D.C. man was arrested after he carjacked an off-duty Prince George’s County police officer in Oxon Hill.

PGPD said that on Dec. 28, at about 5:00 p.m., The off-duty officer and his family were sitting inside the family’s car in the 6700 block of Oxon Hill Road, when two people approached the car and forced them to get out.

During the incident, the off-duty officer discharged his department-issued duty weapon. Nobody was injured.

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Anthony Stewart of Washington, D.C. PGPD is working to identify the second suspect in this case.

Stewart was taken into custody. He is being charged with carjacking, robbery, theft, and other charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call: 301-516-2512.

