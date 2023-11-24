DC man arrested for exposing himself to group of people

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested a man on Thanksgiving for exposing himself and then running away.

The incident took place on Nov. 16 in the 700 block of 2nd St. in Northeast, D.C. around 8 a.m.

Lawrence Jordan, 43, was standing outside when he exposed himself to a “large group of people” inside. He then ran away.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, MPD arrested Jordan for lewd, indecent, or obscene acts. Additionally, he was also charged with carrying a pistol without a license as he had an unregistered gun on him during the time of arrest.

