DC man charged in attack on Rand Paul staffer unable to understand proceedings, judge announces

The man accused of stabbing a senate staffer at random in the H Street Corridor in Washington in March has been deemed incompetent to stand trial, a D.C. judge determined Tuesday.

Glynn Neal allegedly stabbed one of Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) staffers as they and a friend were leaving a restaurant.

The staffer was stabbed multiple times in the head and chest, suffering life-threatening injuries, but survived. Neal was charged with assault with intent to kill.

Last week, Judge Anthony Epstein ordered a psychological evaluation. According to police reports, Neal said he “heard voices” encouraging him to commit the attack.

He was released from prison the day before the attack after serving about 12 years for threats to kidnap a person and forcing a person into prostitution.

In last week’s hearing, Neal’s sister told detectives that he “acted different” since being released from prison, including talking to himself.

Neal will undergo further psychological testing and will be evaluated again before his next court appearance on Sept. 8. He will remain in jail in D.C.

