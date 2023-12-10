DC man charged with solicitation of a minor, Fairfax County police says there’s more victims

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said a D.C. man was charged with multiple counts related to the solicitation of a minor and are looking for additional victims.

On December 4, parents reported to police that their child had been communicating with a suspect named “Alex” through Snapchat and received multiple illicit images from the suspect.

The suspect also attempted to convince the juvenile to meet him at a nearby shopping center.

Detectives started investigating and reviewing digital evidence. They were able to identify the man as 48-year-old Brian Dolan of Washington D.C.

On December 7, officers took Dolan into custody when he arrived in the National Capital Region.

He’s been charged with three counts of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Production of Child Pornography.

Dolan is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Detectives believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or unreported incidents involving this individual to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

