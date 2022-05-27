DC man sentenced to under 2 years in jail for assault that left Chinese family with cuts, bruises and fractures

A man from Washington, D.C., has been sentenced to 630 days in jail after pleading guilty to a hate-based assault of a Chinese family last year.

The family of three — a man, a woman and their adult son — was walking near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue NW and Fulton Street NW at around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 when Patrick Trebat, 39, began shouting profanities at them.

Trebat attacked the family because they spoke in a language he did not understand, according to prosecutors. He yelled statements such as “You are not American” and “Go back to your country.”

Trebat first attacked the older man from behind, punching the back of his head and pushing him to the ground. He also shoved the woman to the ground and punched their son in the face when he tried to defend his parents.

The incident left the entire family with cuts and bruises. The older man suffered a broken wrist and pain in the back of his head, the woman endured pain in her arm and their son sustained a fractured finger, prosecutors said.

Trebat, who was arrested shortly after the incident, pleaded guilty on Thursday to three counts of simple assault, including one with a hate-bias enhancement. He was sentenced to 630 days in jail, which may be suspended to just 210 days if he completes three years of supervised probation.

