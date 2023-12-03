DC Mayor Bowser kicking off DMV Black Restaurant Week, announcing Food Access Fund Grantees

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is kicking off DMV Black Restaurant Week on Monday by announcing the fourth round of Food Access Fund grantees.

The Food Access Fund is a grant program Bowser launched in 2021 that focuses on increasing access to grocery stores, restaurants, fast-casual restaurants and other food access points. The fund particularly focuses on Wards 7 and 8, the mayor’s office said in a press release.

The kick-off event will take place at the ribbon cutting of Miss Tonya’s Southern Cajun Kitchen, a new Black-owned restaurant in Ward 7 and previous Food Access Fund Recipient.

DMV Black Restaurant Week was established in 2018 and promotes many local Black-owned restaurants and food service providers in the D.C. Metropolitan area. T

his year, the week will take place from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10.

Visit DMV Black Restaurant Week’s website for the full list of restaurants participating in each ward in D.C., as well as those participating in Silver Spring and Hyattsville.

