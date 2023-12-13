DC Mayor, Council introduce legislation that would revitalize Capital One Arena, Downtown DC
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson introduced legislation that would support renovating and modernizing the Capital One Arena.
The Lakers' in-season tournament championship win Saturday was the most-watched non-Christmas regular-season game on any network since 2018.
Housing affordability is still a major issue — even as inflation moderates, according to the White House.
Despite rumors, Tony Finau apparently won't be joining LIV Golf in the wake of Jon Rahm's momentous defection.
One survey found that 4 out 5 adults incorrectly said that December was the highest month for suicides in the U.S.
International players are key to growing the WNBA's desired global platform. However, they often have to choose between their foreign domestic leagues and international team commitments and playing in the WNBA.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
True Anomaly has closed $100 million in new funding, a strong signal that the appetite for startups operating at the intersection of space and defense is far from abating. The new round was led by Riot Ventures, with participation from Eclipse, ACME Capital, Menlo Ventures, Narya, 645 Ventures, Rocketship.vc, Champion Hill Ventures and FiveNine Ventures. True Anomaly is looking to fill a critical gap in space situational awareness and defensive operations through software and hardware, including the line of autonomous spacecraft capable of rendezvous and proximity operations.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
'Noticed a difference from the first wash,' says one of the shampoo's 16,500+ five-star fans.
The Honda e is D-e-A-D. No new orders being taken in Europe or Japan, production ends next month.
Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro introduced Tuesday a battery-swapping network and three smartscooters to India, marking the company's official entry into the world’s most populous country and biggest two-wheeler market. Gogoro CEO Horace Luke told TechCrunch that the company sees India as a central hub for manufacturing and plans to export its smartscooters from the country to other markets, starting with neighboring country Nepal. Gogoro kicked off its strategic entry into India with a battery-swapping network aimed at business-to-business customers in Delhi and Goa.
Durable -- a startup based out of Vancouver, Canada that has built an AI website creator and number of other AI-powered tools to help small business owners plan, create and run business apps more easily -- has raised $14 million, a Series A that it will be using to continue expanding its platform and customer base. Spark Capital is leading the round, and Torch Capital, Altman Capital (the VC founded and run by Jack Altman, the brother of OpenAI's Sam Altman), Dash Fund, South Park Commons, Infinity Ventures and Soma Capital -- all previous backers -- are also participating.
Adobe today launched an update to Spectrum, the design system the company has used as the basis for all of its app and web experiences for the last 10 years. Called Spectrum 2 (no surprise there), this new design system backs off a bit from the austerity of the current Spectrum design and adds quite a few more splashes of color to, as the company says, "make Adobe tools even more intuitive, inclusive, and joyful to use across platforms, while supporting our mission of enabling Creativity for All." You can already find parts of Spectrum 2 in recent Adobe web apps like its Firefly generative AI service, Adobe Express and some of the new Adobe Acrobat web experiences.
Macy's board would be wise to strongly consider a buyout offer, pros say.
Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80C, 2023 refresh) can act not only as a monitor with a webcam, but a smart TV as well.
Tribe Capital is in talks to lead a $75 million to $100 million funding round into the logistics aggregator Shiprocket, according to a person familiar with the matter. This is a notable financing deliberation at a time when most Indian startups are struggling to raise capital. Tribe Capital and Shiprocket declined to comment.
Trae Young thought he was fouled, and he let the officials have it when they didn’t agree with him Monday night.
The banner will hang alongside their 17 NBA championship banners, but won't look the same.