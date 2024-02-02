DC mayor offers WMATA up to $200M in extra funding

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced in a post on Thursday that the District would be willing to provide Metro up to $200 million in extra funding for Fiscal Year 2025, which starts in July of 2024.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) made a concerning announcement in December — one that outlined a funding shortfall of $750 million in FY2025 and proposed cuts to rail service, bus service and staffing.

In her letter, Bowser asked for more assistance from Maryland and Virginia, saying that WMATA is a “regional transportation system, which benefits current and future economic activity in the unequally sized compact jurisdictions.”

The funding that she offered was an additional sum that would be added to the District’s existing FY24 operating subsidy.

Bowser’s letter included additional proposals to address WMATA’s funding issue that she said would help avoid significant service reduction. She said that Maryland and Virginia have $150 million and $130 million commitments, respectively, that could help lessen the need to dip into a preventative maintenance fund.

Bowser said that WMATA’s funding formula was “seriously flawed” and would need adjusted as part of the FY2026 budget process.

Her letter included requirements for WMATA — they would not be allowed to “reduce overall services” that people use in D.C. Bowser said that this contribution from the District should allow WMATA to avoid Metrobus and Metrorail service reductions.

Bowser asked WMATA to “review staffing levels at Metrorail stations and surface operations systemwide to ensure customer demand is aligned with deployment of resources.”

She also asked that WMATA “bend the curve on its costs” and explicitly mentioned personnel costs, which she said make up the largest portion of WMATA’s budget. “WMATA must slow the growth of these costs in order and should not be to solve its structural budget issues,” the letter read.

Bowser also asked WMATA to freeze any new projects that do not help maintain a state of good repair until the budget problem is addressed and to reach an agreement with the District on a new funding formula.

Bowser also clarified that this “preventative maintenance fund” was not intended for use as a rainy day fund.

Randy Clarke, general manager for WMATA, made a post Thursday evening on the platform X in response to Bowser’s letter.

“Thx you @MayorBowser @ChmnMendelson @charlesallen for your leadership and significant financial commitment to help prevent @wmata fiscal cliff. #wmata is critical to DC & the region and this funding is a big step in preventing major service cuts & layoffs,” his post read.

