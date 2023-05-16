DC mayor spars with Boebert, GOP lawmakers over crime

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) argued with GOP lawmakers over violent crime and voter representation during her testimony before a House committee Tuesday.

Bowser testified before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Tuesday to answer questions about about crime and safety in D.C. and the management of the city, according to Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.). Her testimony comes as Republicans have launched attacks over her handling of the city, saying that violent crime is rising in the District.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) asked Bowser whether Washington was more dangerous with her in office. Bowser responded, saying “The nation is more dangerous with more guns,” noting that the city has seen a decrease in violent crimes over the last 10 years.

Bowser’s response was a likely jab at Republicans, including Boebert, who have been opposed to increased gun control legislation. Boebert introduced a bill titled the Shall Not Be Infringed Act to “repeal the gun control provisions and every Second Amendment infringement” that was passed under 117th Congress and signed by President Biden.

This includes the bipartisan gun safety bill passed last year and signed by Biden, which was hailed as the largest gun control legislation passed in nearly 30 years.

Among other measures, the bill enhanced background checks for gun purchasers between the age of 18 and 21, made obtaining firearms through trafficking a federal offense and incentivized states to pass red flag laws.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) also asked Bowser if there was any other municipality that has “access to our seat of government as the citizens of Washington, D.C.” have.

Bowser said that other states have more access because they have voter representation in Congress.

“Actually, they all have more access because they have voting members of Congress and two senator,” she responded.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-Minn.) blasted Republicans over their concerns about D.C. crime, pointing to Rep. George Santos’s (R-N.Y.) indictment last week, where he pleaded not guilty for 13 felony counts.

“We’re here talking about crime while one of our colleagues from across the aisle, who’s been indicted on 13 criminal counts, is not only at large after being bailed out of a New York jail, he is walking around this Capitol voting,” she said.

