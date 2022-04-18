DC men arrested after puppy stolen at gunpoint released without charges

Federal prosecutors chose not to press charges against four men who were arrested at a Washington, D.C. apartment where a stolen dog was found.

The Washington, D.C. Police Department raided an apartment on April 14 in Northwest Washington, and found Pablo, who had been taken from his owners at gunpoint, along with firearms and drugs, according to the Washington Post.

In addition to the four men who were arrested, three juveniles were also taken into custody by police as a result of the Thursday night raid.

The four men were released on April 15, but it's unclear if the three juveniles are still in custody.

Just hours after the Metropolitan Police Department announced that the individuals were arrested, the U.S. Attorney's Office said that the four adults would not be charged, and were released, according to Fox 5.

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not move forward Friday with charges against the four adults who were arrested. The investigation is continuing.and we have no further comment at this time," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

D.C. Assistant Police Chief Morgan Kane said that they intend for the charges to be reinstated after further investigation, according to the Washington Post.

"Our intention is to investigate further and have these charges reinstated…We’re not closing it and moving on," Kane said.

The Washington, D.C. Office of the Attorney General handles juvenile offenses, traffic violations, and municipal code violations. All other crimes and offenses are handled by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Kane added that the police department did not have enough evidence to file charges yet.

Pablo's owner, Abby Sev, wrote on Twitter that the Australian Shepherd was robbed at gunpoint near a CVS on 8th Street.

"[O]ur puppy Pablo was robbed from us at gunpoint outside CVS on 8th Street this afternoon," Sev said in an April 13 tweet. "He has a blue eye and is 11 weeks. The robbers will likely try to sell him; please keep an eye out on Craigslist and Facebook. We are devastated."

10 minutes after Pablo was taken, the suspects allegedly shot two men in the 2100 block of 4th Street, Northeast, as well as committing an armed robbery in the 1300 block of 2nd Street.

Another dog was also taken at gunpoint in Washington, D.C. on April 13.

Bruno was taken from his owner in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest, with one of the suspects demanding the dog as well as other property, then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Bruno is still missing, according to police.