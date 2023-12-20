DC nonprofit aims to box out violence

TechCrunch

OpenAI is expanding its internal safety processes to fend off the threat of harmful AI. A new "safety advisory group" will sit above the technical teams and make recommendations to leadership, and the board has been granted veto power — of course, whether it will actually use it is another question entirely. In a new document and blog post, OpenAI discusses their updated "Preparedness Framework," which one imagines got a bit of a retool after November's shake-up that removed the board's two most "decelerationist" members: Ilya Sutskever (still at the company in a somewhat changed role) and Helen Toner (totally gone).