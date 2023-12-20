DC nonprofit aims to box out violence
Through its Rites of Passage Cohort, youth between the ages of 14 and 21 are offered group mentoring, engagement and Olympic-style boxing lessons.
Through its Rites of Passage Cohort, youth between the ages of 14 and 21 are offered group mentoring, engagement and Olympic-style boxing lessons.
Grayson Allen has been an ... interesting player throughout his career, but should fantasy managers trade for him? Here is a rundown of players to target or send out.
The Volkswagen Group is the latest automaker to announce it will adopt Tesla’s so-called North American Charging Standard (NACS), marking one of the last major automakers to embrace what is now the de facto EV plug in the United States. The German giant said Tuesday that future vehicles in its portfolio of brands -- including Audi, Porsche and the group's upstart EV play Scout Motors -- will get the NACS charge port built-in starting in 2025. While Volkswagen Group was one of the last holdouts, its own charging network Electrify America recently announced plans to adopt the NACS standard, a strong signal that the automaker was not far behind.
The Volkswagen Group just announced that some of its brands will migrate to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.
As winter weather once again coincides with the holiday travel season, stranding thousands of airline passengers this week in cities like Boston, travel experts and federal agencies offer tips for how to game the inevitable delays and cancellations.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
'The best Bluetooth headphones I've ever owned' — and they're marked way down right now.
This top-rated 'old school' layer is keeping legions of fans comfy day in and day out.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
Many Gen Zers have found another skin care treatment to add to their list of anti-aging prevention.
Buffalo was +3000 to win the Super Bowl before beating the Chiefs. Now the Bills are at +1200.
With more than 12,000 five-star reviews, this is a can't-miss deal.
Much of the data focuses on the upcoming Wolverine video game.
Peyton Manning figured if the tush push is good for the Eagles, it would be good for the Cherry Creek Bruins too.
“[We’re now experiencing] true freedom, marked by a surge of creative abandon and an ‘IDGAF’ energy.”
'It can hold all your essentials,' the media maven gushed. 'And hooray for all the color options!'
OpenAI is expanding its internal safety processes to fend off the threat of harmful AI. A new "safety advisory group" will sit above the technical teams and make recommendations to leadership, and the board has been granted veto power — of course, whether it will actually use it is another question entirely. In a new document and blog post, OpenAI discusses their updated "Preparedness Framework," which one imagines got a bit of a retool after November's shake-up that removed the board's two most "decelerationist" members: Ilya Sutskever (still at the company in a somewhat changed role) and Helen Toner (totally gone).
Hackers stole the sensitive personal information of more than 14.6 million Mr. Cooper customers, the mortgage and loan giant has confirmed. In a filing with Maine's attorney general's office, Mr. Cooper said the hackers stole customer names, addresses, dates of birth and phone numbers, as well as customer Social Security numbers and bank account numbers. Mr. Cooper previously said that customer banking information was stored by a third-party company and believed to be unaffected.
Radford will build 12 units of the Type 62-2 it modified for Pikes Peak. Each car costs $1 million excluding numerous customization options.
Montross was part of the 1993 championship team that beat Michigan's Fab 5, and was a first-round draft pick in 1994.
With the release of Apple tvOS 17, Apple TV devices now support native VPN apps. One of the first to take advantage is the renowned NordVPN, as there’s now an app for Apple TV.