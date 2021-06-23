DC pedestrian bridge collapses onto Interstate 295, injuring at least 5 and snarling traffic

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·1 min read

A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto Interstate 295 in northeast Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, injuring at least five people, blocking traffic and causing a leakage of diesel fuel, authorities said.

Five people sustained non life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital, Christopher Geldart, acting deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said during a news conference. Two others were also evaluated for injuries but not hospitalized, DC Fire and EMS tweeted.

An image released by the emergency response agency shows two vehicles underneath the collapsed bridge, while helicopter footage from NBC4 Washington showed the bridge sprawled across three lanes of the highway.

Two vehicles lay underneath a pedestrian bridge that collapsed on an interstate in northeast Washington D.C. Wednesday. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
The collapse brought traffic to a standstill, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination tweeted. Northbound delays stretched for approximately three miles and southbound delays for about 1.5 miles. Interstate 295 will remain closed in both directions until 10 p.m. Thursday, DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management tweeted.

About 25 gallons of diesel fuel spilled over into nearby drains after a truck carrying 500 gallons of fuel became partially trapped under the bridge and began leaking, NBC4 Washington reported. A hazmat unit was deployed to mitigate the fuel leak, DC Fire and EMS tweeted.

Geldart said the cause of the collapse is under investigation, but a vehicle did collide with the bridge, separating it from its moorings.

“We’re very lucky” that the situation isn't worse, Geldart was quoted in the Washington Post.

At the news conference, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said there were no structural concerns about the bridge when it was last inspected in February.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bridge collapse in Washington, D.C., injures at least 5, stops traffic

