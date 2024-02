WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two men were shot in Northwest D.C. Wednesday night.

MPD said the shooting happened in the area of N. Capitol and R streets.

One man was still conscious and breathing while the other man was not, according to MPD.

