DC police announce 3 arrests in multiple armed kidnapping incidents

Washington, D.C., police have announced three arrests in connection to multiple recent armed kidnapping and robbery incidents.

Police reported five separate armed kidnappings of five different victims over four days last month. The suspects approached each victim at gunpoint in the late-night or early morning hours, forced them into vehicles and ordered them to withdraw money at nearby ATM machines before letting them go.

"MPD announces a third arrest has been made in multiple Kidnapping While Armed (Gun) offenses that have occurred in the District. Thank you to the [FBI Washington Field Office] for their assistance in making DC safer with this arrest!" the D.C. police said in a Thursday morning tweet.

The three arrests were made between Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, according to a press release.

The third and latest suspect police arrested on Sept. 7 was 20-year-old Taheed Ebron of Northeast D.C., who was charged with kidnapping while armed.

In two separate instances in late August, Ebron and other suspects forced victims into their vehicles at gunpoint, drove them to ATM machines and forced them to withdraw cash, forced them to give up account information and then dropped the victims off at secondary locations.

The second suspect police arrested on Sept. 6 was 28-year-old Nathan Coleman of Northwest D.C., who was charged with kidnapping while armed and armed robbery.

In three separate instances in late August, Coleman and other suspects forced victims into their vehicles using handguns, drove them to ATMs and forced them to withdraw cash or forced them to give up personal and account information. Coleman and the other suspects then dropped off victims at secondary locations.

In a fourth incident, Coleman and other suspects approached a victim and forced him to give up cash at gunpoint.

The first suspect police arrested was a 14-year-old male from Southeast D.C., who was charged with armed robbery. The teenager was one of several suspects involved in three separate armed robbery incidents in Northwest D.C. in August. Suspects let the victims go once they took their property.

The city could not share photos or any other information about suspects with Fox News.

The cases remain under investigation, according to authorities. Detectives with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division have been working with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force to track down suspects.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or send information via text message to 50411.

