DC Police arrest teen for assault with intent to murder

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that a teen was arrested in connection to a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday.

Police said at about 8:50 a.m., they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Ave. for a shooting.

Military changes policy regarding sexual assaults

There, MPD said the suspect shot at the victim. The bullet did not strike the person and the suspect left the scene.

On Feb. 2, a 16-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. was arrested.

He was charged with Assault with Intent to Murder, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Receiving Stolen Property.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.