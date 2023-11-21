DC Police: former teacher arrested for sexual abuse of a student in 2014

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested a former teacher for sexual abuse of a minor.

Police allege that between January 1, 2014, and May 31, 2014, Mark Anthony Williams, 56, of Fairfax County, engaged in sexual acts with a minor. Detectives learned that Williams had since left the country.

On November 16, 2023, police were alerted that Williams was back in the country. The following day, the DC Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for Williams.

Police arrested Williams on November 18, 2023, as he was attempting to again leave the country.

Williams is charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse of a Secondary Education Student.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099.

