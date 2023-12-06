DC Police hand out more air tags, tiles to reduce car thefts, carjackings

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Long lines filled Lot 3 at RFK Stadium as people waited to get a free air tag and tile device from DC Police to protect their cars if they are stolen or carjacked.

Police reported 6,441 stolen cars this year around the District, a 92% increase from a year ago.

“I’m okay. When you ask, I’m not okay,” said Rachel Lincoln, as time has not healed her broken heart.

Lincoln’s boyfriend, Rakesh Patel, died on March 8, 2022, while he chased the people who stole his car from outside her apartment on Vernon Street NW. They ran over Patel, and killed him.

“It’s not just he had a handsome smile,” Lincoln recalled. “It was you can see all of the warmth and just how good he was. So good.”

DC Police offer tips to reduce your chances of becoming a victim.

Always remove your keys when you get out car, and lock the doors. Lock your doors immediately after you get in your car. Never leave the engine running, even if you’re not in the car.

There have also been 924 carjackings in DC this year, a 107% increase from a year ago.

Police remind you not to resist or argue with the carjacker, especially if there is a weapon involved. Also, try to remember what the carjacker looks like so you can give the police a good description of that person. Plus, get away from the area as quickly as possible.

Police recovered Patel’s car the day after they stole it. They’re still looking for the killers.

“They’re going to wake up one day and they’re going to regret their life decisions,” Lincoln said.

DC Police will hand out more air tags and tiles on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Lot 3 at RFK Stadium.

