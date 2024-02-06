DC police investigating triple shooting in Housing Authority Complex

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two men and a woman were shot in Northeast D.C.

A report came in around 9:30 p.m. Monday for a shooting that happened in the 4500 block of Quarles St. in a Housing Authority Complex.

MPD said all three victims are expected to survive.

