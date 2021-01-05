DC police issue caution against pro-gun congresswoman
The police department in Washington DC will reach out to a Colorado congresswoman who said she will carry a gun while in Congress and around the Capitol.
Washington DC police chief Robert Contee III said on Monday that the department intended to contact Lauren Boebert, who was sworn-in as congresswoman for Colorado on Sunday.
On the same day, she released an advert in which she appeared to carry a gun while walking through the city and outside the Capitol building.
"We plan to reach out to the congresswoman's office to make sure that she is aware of what the laws of the District of Columbia are, what the restrictions are," the police chief said.
In a video uploaded to Twitter on Sunday, Ms Boebert celebrated her pro-second amendment credentials and attacked those who opposed her gun-carrying.
She added that she would carry her gun around despite Washington DC being a “liberal” city.
“I’m a newly elected congresswoman from Colorado,” says Ms Boebert in the video, and “even though I now work in one of the most liberal cities in America, I refuse to give up my rights, especially my second amendment rights”.
“I will carry my firearm in DC and Congress,” she continued, and says “This caused outrage from Democrats and the media.”
“The congresswoman then adds that “In DC, of all places, we should be encouraged to practice our rights, so forget what you hear in the fake news.”
Ms Boebert, while displaying a gun, then tells viewers why she will carry a gun around Washington DC, which includes the city’s “skyrocketing” crime statistics.
Gun carrying is prohibited in Washington DC but members of Congress are allowed to carry a firearm in and around Capitol grounds.
Ms Boebert went on to say in the video that “I’m a woman and a mother of four. I choose to defend my family with all of the force the Constitution provides. [Washington] DC is one of the top 10, most dangerous cities in our country.”
“Homicides rates and violent crimes are skyrocketing here,“ she then adds, saying “I am my best security”.
The video was released two days after the recently elected congresswoman wrote to House speaker Nancy Pelosi about lawmakers’ rights to carry arms.
More than 80 other Republicans signed-on to the letter asking for lawmakers to be able to continue carrying firearms, following proposals from Democrats to impose such a ban.
On Saturday, Ms Pelosi’s rules for the new term of Congress did not block lawmakers from carrying firearms. Those rules were approved by the House on Monday.
Ms Boebert’s Democratic colleague from Colorado, congressman Jason Crow, accused her of conducting a "political stunt" and "disrespecting" capitol police, after the video was released.
“Lauren Boebert is disrespecting the Capitol Police. Her desire to carry a gun at the Capitol is a political stunt,” said Mr Crow. “The USCP are professionals & I have rarely felt safer.”
According to Washington DC police department data, 2020 has seen a 19 per cent increase in homicides since 2019. Similar patterns have been reported across the US this year.
Ms Boebert is also among a group of Republicans in Congress who plan on voting against the confirmation of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential race on Wednesday, causing further condemnation from Democrats and more moderate Republicans.
