DC police looking for people who stole 9 Rolex watches

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for three people who broke a store’s display window and stole multiple Rolex watches in Northwest D.C.

According to a police report, on Friday around 1 p.m., three people stole nine Rolex watches from the Tiny Jewel Box, located at 1155 Connecticut Ave.

One person used a sledgehammer to break the store’s display window. The three people then reached in and started stealing the watches on display.

The trio then escaped the area and police could not find them.

