DC police looking for suspect connected to November homicide

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a suspect wanted for a murder that happened in November in Southeast, D.C.

On Nov. 4 at about 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of L St., S.E. for the report of a shooting. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wound injuries. Though DC Fire and EMS attempted to provide life-saving efforts, the man died.

He was identified as 22-year-old Charles Towels, of Southeast, D.C.

One dead, one injured in Prince George’s County shooting

Police say the man suspected of killing Towels is 20-year-old Tremon Jackson, of Southeast, D.C. He has been charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.