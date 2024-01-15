DC police looking for suspect who lit man on fire

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is looking for the suspect who lit a man on fire in Northwest D.C.

(Metropolitan Police Department)

MPD said on Monday around 3 p.m., at the intersection of North Capitol St. and P St., the suspect (pictured above) “poured a liquid” onto a man and then ignited it before running away.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those involved.

