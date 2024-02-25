DC police: Man sets himself on fire outside Israeli Embassy

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was in the hospital after he set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy on Sunday afternoon in Northwest D.C.

Police said that at about 1:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of International Dr. to help the United States Secret Service (USSS) with an incident.

The man remains in critical condition.

MPD was working with the USSS and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to investigate the incident.

MPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians was requested at the scene to investigate a suspicious car that may be connected to the man.

However the car was cleared with no hazardous materials found.

Police said that as of 3 p.m., the investigation was still ongoing.

