DC police officer arrested by state troopers after crash in Virginia

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said one of its officers had his police powers pulled after Virginia State Police (VSP) arrested him on Thanksgiving.

MPD said that it received from VSP that troopers took Ofc. Peter McCauley into custody after he was involved in a crash that left at least one person hurt.

Metropolitan Police Department said in its statement that McCauley, who was in a personally-owned vehicle, wasn’t on duty at the time.

The department’s Internal Affairs Division was investigating the situation. MPD said McCauley joined the force in D.C. in June 2020 and was assigned to the Fourth District, which covers the upper Northwest (east of Rock Creek Park) and Northeast quadrants of the city, including the neighborhoods of Carter Baron, 16th Street Heights, Fort Totten, Lamond/Riggs, Shepherd Park, Takoma, and Petworth.

