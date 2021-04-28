A DC police officer who was beaten and dragged at the Capitol riot says he got PTSD and slammed Republicans who downplayed the violence

Sinéad Baker
·3 min read
DC Police Officer
Michael Fanone speaking on CNN. CNN

  • An officer who policed the Capitol riot criticized politicians who "downplay" the event's violence.

  • Michael Fanone was beaten and stun-gunned at the riot, and suffered a heart attack.

  • He told CNN he had PTSD and said it was hard seeing officials "whitewash the events of that day."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A Washington, DC Metropolitan Police officer who was attacked at the Capitol riot has said he was left with post-traumatic stress disorder and slammed the politicians who "whitewash" the violence.

In an emotional interview to CNN's Don Lemon on Tuesday, Michael Fanone said: "I experienced the most brutal, savage hand-to-hand combat of my entire life, let alone my policing career, which spans almost two decades."

"This was nothing I had ever thought would be a part of my law-enforcement career."

Prosecutors say that Fanone was stun-gunned several times, dragged down the steps, and beaten with a flagpole during the insurrection, and that he suffered a heart attack.

Watch the interview here:

The attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters forced lawmakers to evacuate while voting to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the riot.

Fanone said that a few weeks after the event, he "started to experience some of the more psychological injuries, PTSD, some of the emotional trauma from what I experienced that day."

He described himself as a "pretty apolitical" person, but criticized some politicians who had been downplaying what happened: "It's been very difficult seeing elected officials and other individuals kind of whitewash the events of that day or downplay what happened."

He said: "Some of the terminology that was used, like 'hugs and kisses,' and 'very fine people,' is very different from what I experienced and what my coworkers experienced on the 6th."

Fanone did not name any of lawmakers in his CNN interview, though Trump had falsely claimed last month that some of the people that breached the Capitol were "hugging and kissing the police and the guards, they had great relationships."

Fanone also appeared to be referencing Trump's remarks after the 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump, who was president at the time, blamed "many sides" for the deadly violence and said there were "very fine people" on "both sides."

Fanone made his views on the Capitol rioters clear, telling CNN: "I want people to understand the significance of January 6. I want people to understand that thousands of rioters came to the Capitol hell-bent on violence and destruction and murder."

In a January interview with CNN, Fanone gave a simple message to rioters who shielded him from other insurrectionists who were trying to attack him: "Thank you, but f--- you for being there."

He also previously recalled attackers saying "kill him with his own gun."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Republican lawmaker grabbed a sword and hid on toilet during the Capitol attack

    Rep. Bruce Westerman hid from the Capitol attack in House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's private bathroom while holding a Civil War sword.

  • The United States' popularity among its allies has surged since Biden became president, a new poll indicates.

    Favorable views of the US increased by an average of 9 points since Biden's inauguration among the 14 countries which were polled.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney, the highest-ranking Republican who voted for Trump's impeachment, leaves open the option of a presidential run

    The Wyoming Republican called it "disqualifying" for senators who challenged the 2020 election results to run for president in 2024.

  • Biden to push trillions in investment, plead for police reform in Congress speech

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a sweeping $1.8 trillion package for families and education in his first joint speech to Congress on Wednesday, as he stresses the need to invest to compete with China, senior White House officials say. Biden is expected to use the national speech to argue that the new package – which when coupled with an earlier infrastructure and jobs plan totals around $4 trillion, rivaling the annual federal budget – is vital to America's future. The U.S. president will also plead directly with lawmakers to pass legislation to curb police violence, senior administration officials say.

  • Late night hosts mostly cheer the CDC's new mask rules, jeer Tucker Carlson's anti-mask 'hissy fit'

    "Today the CDC made a huge announcement about wearing masks," informing vaccinated Americans they generally don't have to wear masks outside, Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. The CDC illustrated its guidelines with a chart that "ranks activities from safest to less safe to least safe" for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said. "It's the same chart people use when deciding between Delta, United, and Spirit Airlines." The CDC's relaxed guidelines are great, Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show. "Now we can go back to the good old days of giving each other dirty looks because of racism, classism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, and those people who wear Adidas pants with Nike shoes," not because we're "wearing or not wearing masks." Taking a big step toward normalcy is thrilling, Noah added. "But what doesn't excite me is the messaging from the CDC." He explained why in "a viral rant," focused mainly on the needlessly confusing chart. The CDC's new mask guidance "is great news for people who love fresh air, but a little late for those who already have the tan lines," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. And it "must be very validating for Fox News host Tucker Carlson," who "threw a hissy fit about mask-wearing" Monday night. "Yes, Tucker wants you to keep kids safe, and the best way to do that is to send an army of Fox News conspiracy goons to the playground to have their parents arrested," he said. "Tucker's not the only one being a mask-hole," but if he's "gonna spend the summer yelling at kids," he might want to at least "wear a cup" to protect himself from irate parents and their crotch kicks. Yes, "America's favorite man-Karen is so concerned about children being forced to wear masks, he's encouraging other likeminded individuals to get the authorities involved," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "The guy said nothing after Sandy Hook, now he wants you to call the cops: 'There's a kid with cotton on his face!'" He suggested "the only explanation we have left" for Tucker's behaviors is that he's "actually a top secret Sacha Baron Cohen character." Kimmel also found some irony in former President Donald Trump's angry screed about Sunday's Acadamy Awards. "It's funny because the thing is, Donald Trump basically is the Oscars," he said: "Old, bloated, completely self-involved, and obsessed with gold." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterDemocrats face a stark choice on redistricting

  • Mars helicopter photographs Mars rover

    Nasa's Ingenuity drone returns an in-flight image it took of the Perseverance rover on the ground.

  • These Beauty People Know Their Stuff—Here Are Their Holy-Grail Skincare Products

    Here's exactly how they get glowing skin.

  • U.S. appeals court rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's latest bail request

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's latest request for bail, after her lawyer said guards in her Brooklyn jail were keeping her awake at night to ensure she does not commit suicide like the financier Jeffrey Epstein. In a brief order, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said that to the extent Maxwell is being deprived of sleep, she should seek relief from U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, who oversees her criminal case. "I'm heartbroken," Maxwell's lawyer David Markus said in an email.

  • Capitol Riot Suspect Who Defied Judge's Mask Order Eats Crow With Apology

    Rachel Powell was ordered to wear a real mask — not one filled with holes — as a condition of her pre-trial release. A judge is now considering contempt of court.

  • ‘Citizen Kane’ Loses Its Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score After 1941 Negative Review Resurfaces

    The 80-year-old review says "Citizen Kane" is "a flop" and "gives one the creeps."

  • Singapore is now the best place to be during the pandemic, bumping New Zealand from the top spot for the first time

    The Bloomberg ranking notes Singapore has virtually zero COVID-19 cases in the community and about 20% of the population has been vaccinated.

  • Del. governor revises outdoor table size restrictions, sports mask regulations

    Delaware Governor John Carney is easing some outdoor dining and sports mask requirements on Tuesday evening.

  • Liverpool legend John Aldridge claims Roberto Firmino is becoming a ‘problem’

    The striker has scored just six goals in all competitions this season

  • India at global epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic

    There are reported more than 350,000 new cases a day and the death toll is surging. Experts say the overwhelming surge may be fueled by a “double-mutant” variant detected in the country.

  • Georgia park with giant Confederate carving proposes changes

    A park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders would publicly acknowledge that it was a gathering spot for the Ku Klux Klan, relocate Confederate flags and remove the carving from its logo under proposals unveiled Monday to address criticism of its Confederate legacy. Stone Mountain Memorial Association CEO Bill Stephens presented the proposals to the park's board, saying Stone Mountain needed to change to remain financially viable but couldn't “cancel history.”

  • The FBI wrongly accused my father of spying for China. Government has a role in anti-Asian violence.

    My dad’s wrongful prosecution is emblematic of anti-Asian violence by the U.S. government.

  • Jerry Jones on Sean Lee’s future with Cowboys: ‘It’s just starting’

    The veteran linebacker has hung up his cleats, but Lee's boss hopes to keep him in the Dallas fold and alluded to his future as a coach.

  • India's official death toll tops 200,000. Experts say the actual number is much higher.

    India's COVID-19 death toll surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, as the country set another daily global cases record.Of note: Medical experts and members of India's opposition parties say the actual death toll and case numbers are much higher, a charge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party denies.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: India's health ministry reported a record 360,960 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to nearly 18 million since the pandemic began.It recorded another 3,293 deaths, taking the official toll to 201,187.Driving the news: A New York Times investigation published Tuesday found "mounting evidence" suggesting fatalities are being "overlooked or downplayed." Local medical workers said officials were worried about creating a "panic," the NYT reports.University of Michigan epidemiologist Bhramar Mukherjee, who's been following the pandemic in India closely, told the Times, "From all the modeling we've done, we believe the true number of deaths is two to five times what is being reported."What they're saying: Ramanan Laxminarayan, director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy in New Delhi, told CNN Tuesday, "It's widely known that both the case numbers and the mortality figures are undercounts, they always have been."Last year we estimated that only one in about 30 infections were being caught by testing, so the reported cases are a serious underestimate of true infections. This time, the mortality figures are probably serious underestimates, and what we're seeing on the ground is many more deaths, than what has been officially reported."LaxminarayanThe big picture: Hospitals across the country are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients amid a widespread oxygen shortage and sluggish vaccine rollout. Indian Medical Association Vice President Navjot Dahiya on Monday called Modi a "super-spreader" for holding "big political rallies" for the state elections earlier this month, per the Tribune India. "The scarcity of medical oxygen has become the reason for the death of many patients in every part of the country against the fact that several projects for installing the oxygen are still pending," he said.What to watch: Aid has begun arriving in India from abroad, Channel News Asia notes. The U.S. is among the countries sending vital supplies. President Biden told reporters at the White House Tuesday, "I think we'll be in a position to be able to ... share vaccines as well as know-how with other countries who are in real need."Go deeper: U.S. to send India supplies as country faces record COVID surgeEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • No charges against R&B artist Trey Songz over NFL scuffle

    R&B artist Trey Songz will not face charges in an alleged altercation with police officers at the AFC championship game in Kansas City, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Mike Mansur, a spokesman for the Jackson County prosecutor’s office, said there is “insufficient evidence" to bring charges and that police were notified of the decision late last week.

  • A 27-year-old American golfer broke down in tears while calling his father to tell him he qualified for his first PGA Tour event

    Michael Visacki had been grinding for nearly eight years in hopes of making a PGA Tour event. On Monday, he did it.