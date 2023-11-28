DC police officer suspended following high-speed chase and crash in Virginia

WASHINGTON - New details have emerged about a D.C. police officer who was arrested last week for felony eluding after leading Virginia State Police on a chase.

Virginia State Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Peter McCauley last Wednesday, just before midnight - after he was caught driving 95 mph in a 55 mph zone on 395.

Peter McCauley Photo via Alexandria Sheriff's Office

McCauley took off, eventually crashing into another driver at the off-ramp intersection of Seminary Road in the City of Alexandria.

McCauly's police powers have been revoked by the Metropolitan Police Department. He's on non-contact status while the department's internal affairs division investigates the incident. McCauley has been employed by MPD since June 2020.

Earlier this month, another D.C. police officer, John Bewley, was arrested for DUI after court documents alleged that he was impaired when he showed up at the scene of a traffic stop involving his girlfriend — who was also suspected of DUI — off-duty but in his marked police cruiser.

Officer Bewley with the Special Operations Division Emergency Response Team (ERT), has been charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and obstructing justice.