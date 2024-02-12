DC police officer under investigation for incident in Montgomery County

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer was under investigation for an incident that happened in Montgomery County, MPD confirmed to DC News Now on Sunday.

MPD said that the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) had notified it about an officer who was under criminal investigation for an “incident” in its jurisdiction.

A spokesperson did not elaborate on what the incident was but said that MPD was fully cooperating with MCPD’s investigation.

MPD said that the officer’s police powers had been revoked and that they had been placed on administrative leave.

