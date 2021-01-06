DC police: Protesters deployed chemical irritants

The police chief of Washington, D.C., says pro-Trump protesters deployed “chemical irritants” on police in order to break into the U.S. Capitol. He and Mayor Muriel Bowser warned anyone "not engaged in essential activity to get off the streets." (Jan. 6)

Video Transcript

ROBERT CONTEE: As the demonstrators approached the United States Capitol grounds, there was a noticeable change in their demeanor. They breached the fencing along the US Capitol grounds and confronted police lines surrounding the building. MPD was requested by the United States-- by the United States Capitol Police to provide assistance with crowd management. And due to the violent behavior towards the police officers there and their intent on gaining access to the Capitol, a riot was declared.

It was clear that the crowd was intent on causing harm to our officers by deploying chemical irritants on police to force entry into the United States Capitol building. As you are aware, they were able to gain access to the Capitol building. And I can confirm that one civilian was reported to have sustained a gunshot wound inside of the Capitol. Details of the shooting are not immediately available. And the situation remains under investigation.

MURIEL BOWSER: During the curfew, no one is allowed to be outside in public places other than essential workers, which includes credentialed media engaging in essential functions. As you can see from video images, the unlawful behavior inside the United States Capitol building. I continue to urge all Washingtonians to stay home and stay calm. And if you see something, say something. But above all, stay home.

The behavior that we are witnessing is shameful, unpatriotic. And above all, it is unlawful. Anyone who has engaged in these activities, continues to engage in these activities, will be held accountable. There will be law and order. And this behavior will not be tolerated.

ROBERT CONTEE: We are advising everyone, everyone that is not engaged in essential activity, to get off the streets and adhere to the curfew. If you are found to be in violation of the curfew, police will be required to take action.