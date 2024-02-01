DC police release body camera footage of fatal shooting of man in mental health crisis

Editor’s Note — Because of the graphic nature of the video, we advise discretion while viewing.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has released new body camera video showing officers shooting and killing a man during a crisis intervention call.

The situation started around 6:40 a.m. last Wednesday for a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officers de-escalated the situation and got him into an ambulance. But on the way to the hospital around 9:23 a.m., police say 41-year-old Clifford Brooks attacked the paramedic, pinning her against the inside wall of the ambulance.

She was able to get away and Brooks followed her.

Police were following the ambulance and in the body camera video, you can see an officer run toward Brooks.

He lunged at that officer while another officer used pepper spray which didn’t work.

You can see Brooks fall to the ground. He then gets back up and runs into traffic on North Capitol St.

About a minute and a half later Brooks emerges from a box truck he was hiding under.

“Drop it. Drop it,” one officer said.

Instead, Brooks ran toward another officer with a metal object. An officer fired multiple times at Brooks as he fell to the ground. He died there.

Police recovered the weapon he was holding which appears to be a tire gauge.

(Metropolitan Police Department)

“Any death is tragic, especially in a circumstance like this where the officer spends so much time trying to work with the individual and get them the help that he needed,” said MPD Executive Assistant Chief Jeff Carroll. “With that being said, the officer also has to make sure that he protects himself and the community that’s out there.”

Carroll said the officer who fired his gun has specialized crisis training.

“Crisis intervention officer, that’s an additional 40 hours. The involved individual in this case, he’s also an auxiliary negotiator. That’s an additional at least 80 hours and there’s subsequent trainings above that,” Carroll said.

When asked about less lethal options available, Carroll said all sergeants have tasers, except some in non-patrol situations. He had no information on whether any officer on the scene had one.

“Some of our field training officers do have tasers and that’s something that we look at, the availability of tasers and less than lethal weapons that are options in situations like this,” Carroll said.

The officer who fired those shots is a 31-year veteran of the department. He was put on administrative leave.

The full video can be seen here.

