DC police release bodycam footage of Terrance Parker fatal shooting

Edmund DeMarche
·1 min read

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department released bodycam footage Sunday of a fatal police shooting involving Terrance Parker, a Black man who appeared to be holding a firearm at the time of the shooting.

Police said the shooting occurred on Friday at about 9 p.m. inside a residential apartment building in the city.

The officers responded to a call of a domestic violence assault in progress. The department said the officers tried to talk with Parker and a female at the scene, but he "picked up a firearm with his right hand" and was shot by a responding officer.

Police said Parker, who was 36, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The department posted a photo of the firearm allegedly discovered at the scene. The officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard for shooting cases.

The Washington Post reported that officials in the city released the video after allegations by Parker’s family seemed to contradict the police account. The paper said police claimed that Parker pointed the gun at officers.

Tiffany Parker, a sister of the man, watched the footage a day earlier and said the video did not hold up the claim that he pointed the gun at anyone.

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING

"Terrance appeared to be complying with police directions," she said, according to the Post. The paper said that the sister claimed she could not identify a gun in the video.

The Post reported that the U.S. attorney’s office will review the shooting after the department completes its investigation.

