DC police release photo of suspect who assaulted, killed man

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in a Northwest D.C. homicide.

On Feb. 2 at about 2 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of 15th St. NW for the report of an assault. There, they found a man who was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a hospital where he died on Feb. 7.

Crews battling 2-alarm building fire in Frederick County

He was identified as 41-year-old Vivek Taneja of Alexandria, Va.

The suspect was captured by surveillance video and can be seen in the photo below:

(Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.