DC police search for robbery suspect

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are looking for a suspect who robbed a man on Saturday morning.

The suspect approached the man at about 10:48 a.m. in the 900 block of Rittenhouse St., Northwest. He “snatched” property from the victim before fleeing the scene, MPD said in a press release.

Standing water creates congestion in Takoma Park

A photo of the suspect was captured by a surveillance camera below:

(Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.