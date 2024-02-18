DC Police search for suspect involved in shooting of 10-year-old boy

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s help in finding a suspect involved in a shooting that happened on Saturday in Southeast D.C.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 8:22 p.m. in the 3400 block of 13th Place, SE. There, they found a 10-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

10-year-old boy shot in Southeast DC

A suspect and vehicle were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen below:

(Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone who can identify the suspect or vehicle or has information about the shooting is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

