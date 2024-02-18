DC Police search for suspect involved in shooting of 10-year-old boy

Gabby Allen
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s help in finding a suspect involved in a shooting that happened on Saturday in Southeast D.C.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 8:22 p.m. in the 3400 block of 13th Place, SE. There, they found a 10-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect and vehicle were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen below:

(Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)
(Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone who can identify the suspect or vehicle or has information about the shooting is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

