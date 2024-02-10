DC police searching for suspects in assault, attempted robbery

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are seeking the community’s help in identifying suspects who tried to rob a teenager in Anacostia on Friday.

The suspects approached the victim in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE at about 8:10 a.m. There, they demanded property from a teenager and a struggle ensued – a second teen was assaulted.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired once.

DC police open fire after man shoots at them in Southeast, MPD says

The victims were able to escape uninjured. The suspects fled in a car without being able to take any property.

The suspects were captured by surveillance video and are pictured below:

(Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.