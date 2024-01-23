DC police seek public’s help finding car involved in shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s help in finding a Blue Hyundai Tuscon involved in a shooting that happened on Saturday.

At about 1:22 p.m., the victim was shot in the 3400 block of 14th St., SE. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a car described as a blue Hyundai Tuscon with a D.C. tag of JB9372.

The victim sought treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected vehicle can be seen in the surveillance photo below:

(Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

