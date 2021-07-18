DC police seeking information on vehicle tied to shooting near Nationals Park

Authorities are seeking help from the public on obtaining information regarding a vehicle involved in the shooting incident near Nationals Park on Saturday, during which three people were shot and wounded near the baseball stadium.

Police responded to at least three victim gunshot injuries at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday outside of the Washington Nationals game against the San Diego Padres. Video footage posted to social media shows a mixture of frightened fans scrambling for cover inside the stadium, while others attempted to leave the game as the announcer told attendees to "remain inside the stadium." The shooting was unrelated to the baseball game, authorities said.

One of the suspected vehicles involved in the shooting has been described "as a gray Toyota Corolla with a missing hubcap on the rear driver’s side wheel and dark tinted windows" and is "believed to be displaying a Virginia temporary tag," the Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday.

The department is offering a "reward of up to $10,000" for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the "person or persons responsible for a violent crime," according to a press readout.

THREE SHOT NEAR NATIONALS PARK IN WASHINGTON

BREAKING: Reports of an active shooter outside Nationals Park in Washington DC.



Stadium security is telling fans to stay inside the stadium and take cover. pic.twitter.com/b6k8iZ2A9A — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 18, 2021

The gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars, according to Ashan Benedict, the Metropolitan Police Department's executive assistant police chief, the Associated Press reported. Two victims, who walked to area hospitals for treatment, were in one of the cars, while the third victim was attending the game and struck while standing outside the stadium.

All of the victims were treated for nonfatal gun wounds. Police initially said four people were shot.

Fans were later told to exit the ballpark, according to a tweet from the Washington Nationals. The home team was losing to the Padres 8-4 when the game was paused, though the teams are planning to resume Sunday afternoon.

MPD seeks assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle connected to the shooting that occurred last night outside of Nationals Park.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/KCT6fsBIVJ pic.twitter.com/1QF09W5LAr — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021

Hours before the ballpark shooting, a separate shooting happened Friday night, leaving a 6-year-old girl dead and five adults injured near the city's Congress Heights neighborhood.

The young girl was later identified as Nyiah Courtney. Officials are seeking information about an alleged suspect vehicle described as a silver or gray four-door Sedan.

"We seek our community’s help to bring justice and closure to Nyiah’s family," MPD said, offering up to $60,000 in reward for anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of the vehicle.

Last night, 6 year-old Nyiah Courtney tragically lost her life to senseless gun violence.



We seek our community’s help to bring justice and closure to Nyiah’s family.



If you have any information about the vehicle pictured below, please call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411 pic.twitter.com/9vHMEPP1lV — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021

One hundred and one people have been killed in the District of Columbia in 2021 so far, on par with 2020's year-to-date homicides, according to police data.

