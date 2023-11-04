DC police in standoff with suspect who allegedly shot at them in Southeast

WASHINGTON - After a shootout with police, a gunman has barricaded themselves in a Southeast D.C. apartment.

Authorities are currently in the 3400 block of 13th Place Southeast in the Congress Heights area.

It happened Friday evening. Police say shots were fired at officers who then returned fire.

It's unclear if anyone was struck, but we do know police are now in a standoff with that suspect.

MPD is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 3400 block of 13th Place, SE. PIO is en route. Media staging area to follow. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 4, 2023

FOX 5 spotted an armored truck and K9s arrive at the scene as well.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

