DC pre-teen allegedly attempts to carjack armed, off-duty federal officer, 13-year-old killed in gunfire

A 12-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to an attempted carjacking that led to the death of a 13-year-old, according to Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, police say the 12-year-old and 13-year-old Vernard Toney, Jr. were in the 600 block of D Street, NW, when they tried to carjack an off-duty federal security officer.

Officials say the officer was sitting in his car waiting for his shift to start when the pair approached him and demanded that he get out of his car.

Police say one of the suspects was holding his hand in his front waistband pocket, acting as if he had a handgun.

Because of this action, the security officer got out of his car and pulled out his own gun and shot Toney.

According to police, the teen was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The other suspect fled from the scene.

Surveillance footage later released by the police department helped officers locate the 12-year-old suspect.

The pre-teen was taken into custody Tuesday and was scheduled for an initial court appearance on Wednesday.





