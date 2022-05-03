DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Greenwood, Neb. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL BALSAMO
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Ivanka Trump
    Ivanka Trump
    Businesswoman
  • Karl Racine
    American lawyer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia attorney general said Tuesday that his office had reached a $750,000 settlement to resolve a lawsuit that alleged former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee overpaid for events at the Trump International Hotel to enrich the former president’s family in the process.

Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington in a tweet on Tuesday. The document had not yet been signed by a judge.

The agreement says the case is being resolved “to avoid the cost, burden, and risks of further litigation” and that the organizations “dispute these allegations on numerous grounds and deny having engaged in any wrongdoing or unlawful conduct.”

As part of the agreement, the defendants will pay the District of Columbia a total of $750,000, which will be used to benefit three nonprofit organizations, the settlement paperwork says.

“We’re resolving our lawsuit and sending the message that if you violate DC nonprofit law—no matter how powerful you are—you’ll pay,” Racine said in a tweet.

Racine has said the committee misused nonprofit funds and coordinated with the hotel’s management and members of the Trump family to arrange the events. He said one of the event’s planners raised concerns about pricing with Trump, the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and Rick Gates, a top campaign official at the time.

The committee has maintained that its finances were independently audited, and that all money was spent in accordance with the law. The committee raised an unprecedented $107 million to host events celebrating Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. But the committee’s spending has drawn mounting scrutiny.

Gates, a former Trump campaign aide who cooperated in the special counsel’s Russia investigation, personally managed discussions with the hotel about using the space, including ballrooms and meeting rooms, the attorney general’s office has said. In one instance, Gates contacted Ivanka Trump and told her that he was “a bit worried about the optics” of the committee paying such a high fee, Racine said.

Prosecutors say the committee could have hosted inaugural events at other venues either for free or for reduced costs but didn’t consider those options.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mexican minister accuses Texas governor of extortion over border inspections

    Mexico’s foreign affairs minister accused Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) of extorting Mexican governors when he created backlogs at several ports of entry by upping inspections of commercial trucks crossing the border. Abbott reached deals with four Mexican governors who agreed to up security on their side of the border in exchange for Texas relaxing…

  • 'Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience' is opening in October at Wisconsin Center

    Tickets will go on sale for "Beyond Monet," on display at the Wisconsin Center, on May 5.

  • Russia showing clear 'casualty aversion', as troops forced to retreat from Kharkiv

    A Ukrainian counter-offensive pushed Russian forces 25 miles east of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, US officials said on Monday night.

  • Russia prepares to announce mass mobilisation on 9 May - Ukrainian Intelligence

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022, 19:10 According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is preparing to announce a mobilisation on 9 May. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, interview with "NV" Quote: "Russia has already been enacting covert mobilisation and is preparing to announce a mass mobilisation in the near future.

  • Russian Tycoon Criticized Putin's War. Retribution Was Swift.

    Oleg Y. Tinkov was worth more than $9 billion in November, renowned as one of Russia’s few self-made business tycoons after building his fortune outside the energy and minerals industries that were the playgrounds of Russian kleptocracy. Then, last month, Tinkov, the founder of one of Russia’s biggest banks, criticized the war in Ukraine in a post on Instagram. The next day, he said, President Vladimir Putin’s administration contacted his executives and threatened to nationalize his bank if it d

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Trump Lawyers Tried to Hide His Bizarre, Fruity Testimony

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a transcript leaked last week of former President Donald Trump decrying “very dangerous” fruits he feared protesters might throw at him, Trump’s legal team sprang into action.New emails show that Trump’s lawyers were so bothered by the deposition becoming public that they actually tried to un-make it public.Even after The Daily Beast published a story about Trump expressing bizarre concerns about people hurling “pineapples, tomatoe

  • Letters to the editor for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Resistance growing in Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine, says General Staff

    The Ukrainian resistance movement isactively growing and developing in areas of Ukraine currently under Russian occupation, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a post on Facebook on May 3.

  • Tapped Calls Expose Russia’s Heinous Treatment of Own Dead Troops

    (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)Russian authorities are transporting the dead bodies of Russia’s fallen soldiers from Ukraine back to Russia in “small batches” in the dead of night in an attempt to conceal just how many Russian troops are dying in Ukraine, according to intelligence shared by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).The intelligence—intercepted calls between Russian troops the SBU said it picked up in the Zaporozhye region—suggests that Russia is also transporting t

  • Putin puts West on notice: Moscow can terminate exports and deals

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin put the West on notice on Tuesday that he could terminate exports and deals, the Kremlin's toughest response yet to the sanctions burden imposed by the United States and allies over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999, signed a broad decree on Tuesday which forbade the export of products and raw materials to people and entities on a sanctions list that he instructed the government to draw up within 10 days. The decree, which came into force with its publication, gives Moscow the power to sow chaos across markets as it could at any moment halt exports or tear up contracts with an entity or individual it has sanctioned.

  • Ukraine Spy Boss Declares War Will End in Putin’s Death

    (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)The only way Russia’s war in Ukraine ends is with Russian President Vladimir Putin dead, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s top military spy, said Monday.“Leaving him a way to retreat is one of the strategies, but it is almost unrealistic,” Budanov said when asked if Putin could end this war alive. “He is a war criminal for the whole world. This is his end, he drove himself into a dead end.”“Don't worry, Ukraine will win,” Budanov said, speaking during an intervie

  • Susan Collins Told American Women to Trust Her to Protect Roe. She Lied.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe one person most responsible for the looming loss of abortion rights—aside from the president who appointed three anti-Roe justices—is Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who in October of 2018 became the 50th and deciding vote in the Senate for Brett Kavanaugh. He would not have been confirmed if it weren’t for Collins, who wanted women to believe as she did that he would keep his word to her.He did not.Maybe his fingers were crosse

  • DeSantis accuses Disney of cozying up to CCP, making 'a fortune' without mentioning atrocities

    The feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney continues as the governor slammed the company for profiting off of its relationship with China, without condemning its human rights abuses.

  • Letters: What if Disney retaliated?

    Gov. Ron DeSantis vs. The Disney Co. dispute continues to intrigue readers of The Palm Beach Post

  • Nicaragua is giving Putin a foothold on our doorstep. The US must push back | Opinion

    With the heartbreaking images of cities leveled and horrifying atrocities occurring in Ukraine, it is easy not to notice a brutal tyranny taking place in our own hemisphere. Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo have turned Nicaragua into a ruthless dictatorship again.

  • Mariupol: The deputy from Opposition Platform For Life party has joined the side of occupiers - the adviser to the mayor

    IRYNA BALACHUK - MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022, 14:51 Adviser to the Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko said that the deputy from the banned pro-Russian party "Opposition Platform - For Life", Vadym Istratov, has sided with the occupiers and received the position of "deputy" to the so-called "mayor" appointed by the Russians.

  • How a Canadian-born Irishman paved the path of hatred that leads to Tucker Carlson

    Hawking hatred is the American way

  • Supreme Court opinion drafts do not leak. Abortion may be at risk but so is court's sanctity.

    The leak itself could prompt hesitant justices to reconsider such a history-altering decision. After all, that was the point of the leak, wasn’t it?

  • Oligarch Critical of Putin Now on The Run

    The fortunes of a host of high-profile Russian oligarchs caught in the economic fallout from the country's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has been riveting Western readers for over two months. When Russia began its offensive on Feb. 24, a push began by global authorities to issue sanctions on anyone considered close to Russian president Vladimir Putin or known to have ties to the Kremlin. It also swept up almost the entire Duma, Russia's parliament, and had wide-ranging implications across the ecosystem built around the ultra wealthy worldwide.