DC shooting leaves 1 dead in Southeast

WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that killed a man in Southeast, D.C.

Police responded to reports of gunshots on Saturday, November 11 at approximately 3:08 a.m., in the area of the 3500 block of Stanton Road. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with gunshot wound injuries. The victim died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old James Deale, of Northeast.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.