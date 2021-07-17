DC shooting leaves 6-year-old dead and five adults injured

A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured Friday night in a shooting in southeast Washington, D.C., according to police.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's 7th District heard an eruption of gunfire and responded to the scene on a street corner near the city's Congress Heights neighborhood, where they found the victims, said Ashan Benedict, the executive assistant chief of police for the Metropolitan Police Department.

Three adult men and two women were transported to hospitals with non–life-threatening injuries. The child was also transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"Our thoughts and prayers and condolences go out to the family of that victim and all the victims of tonight's shooting," Benedict said at the scene of the shooting.

"There is too much gun violence still perpetuated in this city and too many children being harmed, innocent children, by gunfire," Benedict added in a plea to community members for help in finding the suspects.

There have been 101 people killed in the District of Columbia in 2021, on par with 2020's year-to-date homicides, according to police data.

