DC SNAP recipients begin receiving extra temporary benefits in their accounts

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — SNAP recipients in the District saw extra benefits loaded on their EBT cards this weekend and it’s all part of the temporary SNAP benefit increase.

D.C.’s Department of Human Services started loading the increased snap benefits for January and February on the cards of snap recipients starting last week.

The increase is the local temporary benefit that’s sometimes referred to as “Give Snap A Raise.”

The temporary benefit gives everyone who gets snap in D.C. a temporary increase of up to 10% of their household’s federal maximum and that’s on top of what they already receive, according to DHS.

DHS to approve temporary SNAP increase in DC

Here’s a breakdown from the department of human services of how much temporary snap benefit recipients will receive based on household number.

The Department of Human Services says from March through September, SNAP recipients can expect the temporary benefit to be combined with the regular SNAP benefit and loaded on EBT cards between the 1st and 10th of the month.

The temporary benefit will be available until September 30.

In October all households go back to their normal snap allotment. DHS said it will send notices in august to remind recipients.

