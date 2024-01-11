DC snow forecast: Chances increase for first widespread snowfall of season next week

WASHINGTON - The chances of the Washington, D.C. area seeing its first extensive snowfall of the winter season next week have increased, says FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes.

"Trend the past 24hrs has upped our chances for our first widespread snowfall of season across DC region," Tucker posted Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Timing would be Tuesday with potential snowfall much of the day. Updates soon..."

A winter storm that brought snow to parts of our region last week largely missed the immediate D.C. area, which instead saw heavy rain. The arrival of any possible snow next week would be accompanied by the coldest air mass of the season.

"We’re still on track for potentially some snow around here on Tuesday," Tucker said during Thursday's forecast. "A high temperature of 30, we have plenty of cold air, so if we get moisture, we’re going to get snow."

A look at both the American and European Models on Friday showed two varying views of the system.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the American Model gives the D.C. region the chance for snow all day Tuesday. It keeps the system right over us, and since cold air and energy will be in place, it could produce upwards of a couple of inches of snow. The model shows possibly four to six inches falling into Wednesday morning.

The European Model shows a close call, but puts most of the energy off the coast, and leaves the D.C. region with just a few snow showers.

Rain, thunderstorms, and winds that could gust as high as 40 mph are likely to move into the region Friday night, creating the potential to disrupt the region’s evening commute.

A mostly clear weekend with temperatures near 50 degrees on Saturday and 40 degrees on Sunday. The Arctic air will move into the area Monday, dropping temperatures into the 30s.

Then all eyes will be on the potential snow overnight into Tuesday.

