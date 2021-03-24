DC statehood is not a 'power grab.' It's about full representation and respect.

John L. Dorman
·6 min read
Muriel Bowser
Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser testifies at the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on DC statehood on March 22, 2021. Caroline Brehman/Pool via CQ Roll Call

  • The debate surrounding Washington DC statehood is much bigger than current politics.

  • Residents and activists have spent decades pushing this movement to the forefront.

  • The debate around statehood centers on equal representation, which District residents desire.

  See more stories on Insider's business page.

When Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser sat in a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Monday to discuss H.R. 51, a Democratic-backed bill that would grant statehood to the District, Republican opponents of the legislation often asked her questions while interrupting her responses.

The bill would give the newly created state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth - named in honor of Frederick Douglass - two senators and a voting representative in the House.

GOP Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia, a conservative member of the panel, decried the bill as "a political power grab of obtaining more senators" for the Democratic Party.

He directed much of his ire at Bowser, a native of the city, in a testy series of exchanges during the hearing.

"Mayor Bowser, is DC statehood a bipartisan issue in your opinion?," Hice asked.

Bowser responded: "It should be. We never couched the issue..."

"That's a good answer, but that's not the question," Hice replied, cutting her off.

"Would you consider it to be a bipartisan issue?," he again asked the mayor.

Bowser: "It is a bipartisan issue and here's why..."

"What Republicans do you know that support it?," Hice asked, cutting her off again.

"Oh, I'm quite sure there are Republicans who support it, perhaps not in this conference," she said.

"That's not my question again," Hice responded.

When Hice asked Bowser if there was an effort to create another state that could counter the political influence of an overwhelmingly Democratic Washington, he was upset with Bowser's response that the District's representation should not be subject to the admission of another state to the Union.

"Please answer my question," he said. "I'm not interested in what your assumptions are."

"If I could finish, I want to completely answer your question," Bowser said.

"You completely answered my question, so please don't continue," Hice replied.

In that moment, the debate over DC statehood reflected its unfortunate devolution from a movement over equal representation once embraced by leading Republicans to a partisan exercise, mixed in with a jarring level of disrespect toward the duly-elected two-term mayor.

Republicans have backed DC statehood in the past

While conservatives argue that the statehood effort is a "power grab" by national Democrats to muscle President Joe Biden's agenda through the Senate, the issue is bigger than the current political moment - the push for statehood has been going on for decades and once included Republican support.

Goldwater Nixon
Barry Goldwater and Richard Nixon were Republicans who both supported statehood for the District. AP Photo

In 1961, the 23rd Amendment extended voting rights to District residents to vote in presidential electors and granted the District electors in the Electoral College.

Read more: Meet the presidential confidants, Delaware's closely-knit and well-positioned congressional delegation, Joe Biden's entrusted with cementing his legacy

The late Sen. Barry Goldwater of Arizona, the 1964 GOP presidential nominee, and former president Richard Nixon supported DC statehood.

"It should offend the democratic sense of this nation that the 850,000 citizens of its Capitol, comprising a population larger than 11 of its states, have no voice in the Congress," Nixon said to Congress in April 1969.

It's a far cry from the mantra of most modern Republicans, who have criticized everything from the District's school system to its lack of an airport and even falsely claimed that the city lacks car dealerships as a rationale to deny statehood.

Statehood has been a decades-long effort

Democratic Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a prominent statehood supporter who has represented the District in Congress since 1991, can vote in committees and introduce legislation, but as a delegate she cannot vote on the final passage of House legislation.

In a recent interview with Medium's GEN, Norton addresses the longtime sentiment that many Washingtonians have felt over generations of being relegated to second-class citizenship.

"The District pays the highest federal taxes in the United States but doesn't have the same citizenship rights as people who pay far less in taxes," she said. "Nobody can deny that the residents of the District of Columbia were among the first citizens - the District of Columbia was formed before most of the states."

Eleanor Holmes Norton
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton speaks at a news conference on District of Columbia statehood. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

In 1993, Norton introduced legislation to grant statehood to the District, but despite Democratic control of the House, the measure failed 277-153, with many moderate-to-conservative members of the party rejecting the measure.

In the 2016 election, District voters backed statehood by a 86% to 14% margin.

Last June, with a much more ideologically cohesive Democratic caucus, DC statehood was approved by the House for the first time in history, passing in a 232-180 vote. There were 227 cosponsors, representing a majority of the body.

The measure was blocked by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, whose Republican caucus continues to overwhelmingly reject the legislation.

This year, S. 51, the Senate companion bill to H.R. 51, attracted 41 Democratic cosponsors. However, even with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York controlling the floor agenda, the bill has to meet the 60-vote threshold to cut off debate, a tall order in the evenly divided Senate.

'Uplifting Black political power' through statehood

The push for full representation is also accentuated by highly visible issue of race.

For decades, the District was one of the most recognizable majority-Black cities in the US.

In 1970, the city was 71% Black.

While the city's Black population has dropped to 46% as of a 2019 estimate, Black citizens still represent the largest ethnic group in the city, which now boasts roughly 712,000 residents, up from a population of 572,000 in 2000.

Many Black Washingtonians have long felt as though an opposition to statehood was rooted in anti-Black bigotry.

Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, the first Black woman to represent the New England state in Congress and a member of the committee, highlighted the significance of statehood to the District's Black population.

"For many years, DC was affectionately known as Chocolate City," she said. "The vibrant Black community defined this town and provided a professional and cultural scene rich in Black joy, love and excellence. But Congress continuously denied DC a locally elected government for much of its history."

She added: "In the midst of our national reckoning on racism, uplifting Black political power must be a part of the conversation. I'm going to make it plain: DC statehood is a racial-justice issue."

Read the original article on Business Insider

    Ever since her toxic workplace scandal last year, Ellen DeGeneres' show has reportedly taken a significant hit in the ratings. The Ellen DeGeneres Show has lost more than one million viewers since September, when she opened her new season with an apology over accusations of a toxic work environment, The New York Times reported on Monday. She has reportedly averaged 1.5 million viewers over the last six months, down from 2.6 million during that stretch a year before. The comedian offered an on-air apology at the start of her 18th season in September, after a report from BuzzFeed News described alleged "racism, fear, and intimidation" at the show, and another BuzzFeed story said that "sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant" there. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said in September. "I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected." DeGeneres' ratings actually were initially up at the start of the season, but the show has since experienced a 43 percent decline in viewership, according to the report. A Telepictures executive pointed to the fact that "broadcast is down across the board and Covid has been challenging for production." But the Times notes that other similar shows have been down less than DeGeneres'. For example, Dr. Phil's viewership is only down about 22 percent. Now, the Times' report also points out, DeGeneres is "uncomfortably close" in terms of viewership to the show hosted by Steve Wilkos, former Jerry Springer security guard — raising questions about whether she'll continue hosting after her contract ends next year. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThere is no immigration crisisZuckerberg calls for Section 230 reforms — but they may help Facebook