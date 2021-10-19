DC suspends most Metro trains over safety issue

Reuters
Mexico has published a decree to legalize millions of imported used cars, mainly from the United States, a move that was criticized by the country's powerful auto sector as allowing "car smuggling." The new policy, published in government's official gazette late on Monday, tasks local authorities with creating a plan to encourage residents of states that border the United States to officially register vehicles that were driven into Mexico, known as so-called chocolate cars. Baja California state alone is home to more than 500,000 unregistered vehicles, which are commonly used in crimes, said the state security minister, Rosa Rodriguez.