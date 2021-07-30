DC teen arrested in assault, armed carjacking of Maryland woman, police say

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, police said.

The teen, of Northeast, D.C., was arrested late Wednesday and remains in custody.

Around noon that day, two suspects approached a woman in the parking garage of Station House apartments, located in the 700 block of 2nd Street, Northeast.

The two suspects punched the woman and one of them brandished a handgun, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District.

The suspects fled the scene with the woman’s vehicle. Police said the vehicle and a replica firearm have been recovered.

The case remains under investigation. No further details have been released.

Wednesday’s incident comes amid a spate of carjackings in the D.C. metro area. Between January and mid-July 2021, there were some 186 carjackings – a whopping 74% increase from last year, according to D.C. police data.